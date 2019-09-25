MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Price Down 2%

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, approximately 3,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

MTNOY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MTN GRP LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTN GRP LTD/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from MTN GRP LTD/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

About MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

