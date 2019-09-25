MUSE (MUSE) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. MUSE has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034297 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000905 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. MUSE’s official website is soundac.io. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

