Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.33. 2,676,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,752,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $249.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,593 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

