Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

ETV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,381. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

