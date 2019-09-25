Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12,239.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,290.2% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,026. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

