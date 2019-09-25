Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 17,170 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 11,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,238. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.