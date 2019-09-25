Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. 626,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,135,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

