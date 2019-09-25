Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $298.04. 199,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,961. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

