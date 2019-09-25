Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. 3,278,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,151,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The company has a market capitalization of $380.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

