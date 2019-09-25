NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report $28.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.94 million to $28.17 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $28.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $121.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.95 million to $121.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.04 million, with estimates ranging from $131.72 million to $134.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 740,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $863.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $37,127.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,556.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,211 shares of company stock worth $5,008,655. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

