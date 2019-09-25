Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.80

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.80 and traded as high as $25.66. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $336.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Resource Partners LP will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $415,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.