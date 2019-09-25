Nebulas Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005475 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, Binance and Gate.io. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and $4.84 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00038562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.37 or 0.05367470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,860,325 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Binance, LBank, BCEX, OKEx, Neraex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

