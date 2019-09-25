Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 31.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 101.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 887,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 481,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.