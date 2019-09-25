Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Shares Down 3.6%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 7,271 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 740,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

NTRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Neurotrope Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Neurotrope by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 45.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

