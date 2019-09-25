NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About NeutriSci International (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

