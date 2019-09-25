New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.19

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 1114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $174,266.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $548,206.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

