New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Kline bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $297,792. 10.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after buying an additional 475,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,480,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,697,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

