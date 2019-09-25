NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.17. NIO shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 786,734 shares traded.

The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($57.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3180.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $27,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 32.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.