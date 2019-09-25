Noked Capital LTD Acquires New Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,373 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $53,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $496,329.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,609.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $1,110,559.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

PNC traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,475. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $144.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

