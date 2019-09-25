Noked Capital LTD Has $375,000 Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Noked Capital LTD trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 0.5% of Noked Capital LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in eBay were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,942 shares of company stock worth $10,060,557 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 377,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.