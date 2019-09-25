Noked Capital LTD Invests $308,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $44,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

TMO stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.