Noked Capital LTD Sells 127,150 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Noked Capital LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,150 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies comprises about 47.3% of Noked Capital LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Noked Capital LTD owned about 1.29% of Solaredge Technologies worth $38,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 639.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $2,246,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,136.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $164,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,216,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,141,696 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Northland Securities set a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

