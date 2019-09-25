Noked Capital LTD Sells 4,200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Noked Capital LTD decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Noked Capital LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $123.86. 113,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.42. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.