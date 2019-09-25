NoLimitCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,822.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $425,176.00 and $7,822.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 604,961,824 coins and its circulating supply is 419,961,824 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

