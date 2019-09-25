Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) Receives €11.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.21 ($13.03).

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDX1 shares. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NDX1 traded up €0.43 ($0.50) during trading on Thursday, hitting €10.49 ($12.20). The company had a trading volume of 833,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,965. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.72 and a 200-day moving average of €12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nordex has a 1-year low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of €15.75 ($18.31).

Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

