Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) fell 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, 2,583,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,186,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $279.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth $25,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth $56,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

