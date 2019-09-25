Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Trading 9.5% Higher

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) shares traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.08, 3,181,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 1,197,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

