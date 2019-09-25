NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of NuVasive worth $55,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,047.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $2,927,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,205. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

