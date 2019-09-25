Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,101,563 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Biogen worth $308,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,263 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 355,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,118,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $237.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.61. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

