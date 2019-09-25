Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.51% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $241,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,553. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average is $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,489,312.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 445,962 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $2,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 495,712 shares in the company, valued at $71,927,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,183 shares of company stock worth $13,064,500 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. ValuEngine lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.