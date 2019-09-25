Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $290.53 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14,246.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $290,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 482.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 109.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 658,692 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,643,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 514,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. 18,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,512. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.