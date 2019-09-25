Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,404,445 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5,895.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404,445 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Capital One Financial worth $221,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. FMR LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after buying an additional 1,259,001 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 62,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,695,000 after buying an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,410,000 after buying an additional 580,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after buying an additional 95,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.89.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.44. 24,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,213 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.