Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,132,191 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 16,401.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Eaton worth $262,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. 16,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,075. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.