Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 816,570 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 65,325.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $212,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.94, for a total transaction of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,023.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,350 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.07, for a total value of $378,094.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,364.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,880. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $235.35. 78,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.83. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.96.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.