Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 557.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.39% of Sun Communities worth $278,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.13. 1,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.24. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $151.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,679,675.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

