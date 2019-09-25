NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

NVEE has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $930.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,464 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $512,595.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,233,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Salontai sold 1,247 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $93,013.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,711 shares of company stock valued at $763,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NV5 Global by 43.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 49.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

