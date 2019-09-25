Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Up 1.8%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66, approximately 159,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,089,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $917.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Office Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Depot by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Depot Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

