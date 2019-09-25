Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,075. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

