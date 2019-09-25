Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $0.90. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 10,588 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.84.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

