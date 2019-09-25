Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 21,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $265,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $901,091 in the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ooma by 99,100.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ooma by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,585. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

