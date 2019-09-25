Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $417.00

Origin Enterprises PLC (LON:OGN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.00 and traded as high as $4.75. Origin Enterprises shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 19,082 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376.38. The company has a market cap of $6.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 45.06%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. It offers integrated agronomy services, including specialty agronomy, agronomy advisory and solution, macro and micro input, and crop marketing support services to arable, fruit, vegetable, root crop, and horticulture growers, as well as farm businesses under the Agrii, Agrii Polska, Agroscope, Redoxim, and Comfert brands.

