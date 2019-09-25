Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.53. The company had a trading volume of 375,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,150. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$17.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -14.95.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.14.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 95,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$1,597,483.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,403,875.71. Also, Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.82, for a total transaction of C$1,093,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,375 shares in the company, valued at C$2,529,848.85. Insiders sold a total of 294,213 shares of company stock worth $4,903,920 over the last three months.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

