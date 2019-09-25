Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) to Issue $0.43 — Dividend

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4325 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of GCOW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 13,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

