Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,717,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the previous session’s volume of 587,406 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $37.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Barclays started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $503,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,216 shares of company stock worth $1,312,301. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 181.2% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 156.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 59.3% in the second quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 141,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 1,036.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 144,108 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.