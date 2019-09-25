Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.75

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PCA stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 287 ($3.75). 40,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,761. Palace Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 million and a P/E ratio of 25.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.97.

Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company.

In other news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 15,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £43,293.36 ($56,570.44). Also, insider Ronald Neil Sinclair purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £27,900 ($36,456.29).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

