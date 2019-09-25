Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

PTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, insider Carl Spana acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,953,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,312.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen T. Wills acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,880 shares of company stock worth $101,008.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 207.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 58,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,333. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

