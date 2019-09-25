Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of Palo Alto Networks worth $93,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.68, a PEG ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,666,236. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

