Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Paramount Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

