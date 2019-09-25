Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. Park National has a 1-year low of $79.27 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park National by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Park National by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

