Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Paypal by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. ADI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Paypal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 34,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 27,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. 154,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

